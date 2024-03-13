Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Invests $214,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GE opened at $167.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $86.45 and a 1-year high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

