Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FNCB Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 270.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 28.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.34. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

FNCB Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.