Financial Advisory Group Boosts Stake in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in AVITA Medical were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCEL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

AVITA Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RCEL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,516. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. It offers products that utilize the regenerative properties of the patient's skin cells. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

