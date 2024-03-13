Financial Advisory Group Decreases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock valued at $21,512,829 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.26.

TSLA stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.86. 33,193,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,832,617. The company has a market cap of $547.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

