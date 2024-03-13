Financial Advisory Group Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Advisory Group cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $227.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

