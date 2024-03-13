Financial Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,073,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 235.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,429. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.52.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

