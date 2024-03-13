Financial Advisory Group Sells 12,872 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advisory Group decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 216,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,945. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

