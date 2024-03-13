Financial Advisory Group Sells 15,959 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Advisory Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,324,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,419 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,272,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,932,000 after purchasing an additional 713,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. 1,716,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,940,325. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

