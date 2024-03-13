Financial Advisory Group Takes $5.07 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,429,000 after acquiring an additional 397,928 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,494,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,289,506. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2493 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

