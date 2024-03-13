Financial Contrast: Astrana Health (ASTH) versus Its Rivals

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 65 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Astrana Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings for Astrana Health and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Astrana Health
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Astrana Health Competitors
|68
|551
|1343
|58
|2.69
Astrana Health currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Astrana Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Astrana Health
|$1.39 billion
|$60.72 million
|31.85
|Astrana Health Competitors
|$1.65 billion
|$117.42 million
|28.05
Astrana Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Astrana Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Astrana Health
|4.49%
|11.52%
|6.67%
|Astrana Health Competitors
|-36.89%
|-367.26%
|-18.46%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
35.9% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Astrana Health competitors beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
