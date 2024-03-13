Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,785 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $143.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

