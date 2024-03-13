Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,893 shares of company stock worth $21,512,829. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.26.

Tesla Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.05. The company had a trading volume of 26,520,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,686,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $547.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

