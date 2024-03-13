Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock remained flat at $152.08 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 110,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,345. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

View Our Latest Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 14,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total value of $2,340,214.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,464.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,358 shares of company stock worth $7,864,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.