Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.76. The company had a trading volume of 62,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,830. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

