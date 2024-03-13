Financial Insights Inc. Buys Shares of 15,279 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,279 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.62. 938,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635,525. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

