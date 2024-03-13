Financial Insights Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.31. 588,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,875. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
