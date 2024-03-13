Financial Insights Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.31. 588,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,875. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $286.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.