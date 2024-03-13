Financial Insights Inc. Invests $599,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.14. 259,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,071.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,877 shares of company stock worth $20,707,982. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

