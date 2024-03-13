Financial Insights Inc. Invests $825,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CRM traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $305.86. The company had a trading volume of 589,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.68 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.21 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.33 and a 200-day moving average of $245.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,144,112 shares of company stock valued at $316,163,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.