Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $482,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 39,864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.62. 97,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,038. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,959.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

