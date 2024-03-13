Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $624,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $428.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,980. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.91 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $435.68 and a 200-day moving average of $408.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

