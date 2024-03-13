Financial Insights Inc. Makes New $700,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.23. 29,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,485. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average of $227.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

