Financial Insights Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Cameco accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Cameco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.70. 523,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,073. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

