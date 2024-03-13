Financial Insights Inc. Takes $1.19 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.
Shares of DFAS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,317. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
