Financial Insights Inc. Takes $486,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $35.08.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.