First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

