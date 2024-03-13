First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $18.95.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
