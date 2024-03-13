First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSIG traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 35,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,665. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

