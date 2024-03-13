First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.01. 10,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,977. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $110.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

