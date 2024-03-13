FlatQube One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,948.48 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $5,948.48 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FlatQube has traded 56.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.28519966 USD and is up 68.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,743.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

