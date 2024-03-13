FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,182,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553,070 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 7.18% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,323,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $294.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.04 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

