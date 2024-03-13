Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.