Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
