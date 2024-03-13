Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.