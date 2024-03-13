Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

