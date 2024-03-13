Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 266,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

