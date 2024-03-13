Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

