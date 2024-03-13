Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 492 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.