Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CBIZ Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
