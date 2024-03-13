Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.