Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 560 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.