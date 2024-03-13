Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.