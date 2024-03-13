Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 327 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $598,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after buying an additional 96,808 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,448.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.