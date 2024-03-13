Fragasso Group Inc. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

