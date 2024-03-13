Fragasso Group Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

SPHQ opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

