Fragasso Group Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPHQ opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.