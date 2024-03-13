Fragasso Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fragasso Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.9 %

T stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.