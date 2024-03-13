Fragasso Group Inc. Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $476.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

