Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 1,756 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Fragasso Group Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,481,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,129 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,235 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,438,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,025,000 after acquiring an additional 189,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.64.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

