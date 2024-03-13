Fragasso Group Inc. Sells 460 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fragasso Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.69.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

