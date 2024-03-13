Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Stock Position Trimmed by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,137 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE China ETF accounts for 13.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.21% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLCH. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLCH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,561. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

