FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock remained flat at $5.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. 151,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,679. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,070,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 557,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

