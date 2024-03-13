FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.95.

FTAI stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

