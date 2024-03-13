Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $675.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $464,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 421,676 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $268,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,872,000 after buying an additional 541,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

