Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.37. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 212,367 shares changing hands.

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $709.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.31.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

